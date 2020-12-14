People & Practices: Dec. 14, 2020

Jonathan D. Jay

Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP has announced that Jonathan D. Jay has joined the firm’s Business Litigation practice group as a partner in the Minneapolis office. Formerly a partner with Hellmuth & Johnson PLLC, where he led the intellectual property and insurance defense litigation groups, Jay is a seasoned trial attorney and defends businesses accused of alleged infringement in a wide variety of intellectual property disputes. Jon also represents property and casualty insurance companies directly in various coverage matters.

Jay advises businesses and insurance carriers on a range of matters related to patent, trademark, trade dress, copyright and trade secret disputes. In addition, he represents clients in complex commercial litigation, including class action defense and mass tort cases, along with first party property coverage cases. He has successfully represented clients before juries and courts—nationwide—in federal and state courts and for years has been preferred national defense counsel for a major insurance company, defending its policyholders in IP matters.

Jay received his B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Minnesota – Duluth and his J.D., cum laude, from University of Minnesota Law School. He began his law career as a special assistant city attorney in the Criminal Division in St. Paul, before joining Oppenheimer Wolff & Donnelly in 1998. He was an owner of Leffert Jay & Polglaze for 12 years before joining Hellmuth & Johnson in 2014.

***

Lindsey O’Connell

Tuft, Lach, Jerabek & O’Connell PLLC has announced that Lindsey O’Connell has become a shareholder at the Maplewood-based firm. O’Connell graduated from William Mitchell College of Law and has worked as a family law attorney since 2014.

She has been named to the list of Rising Star attorneys for the past four years by Minnesota Super Lawyers Magazine and has been named to the list of Best Lawyers in America for 2021.

O’Connell focuses her practice primarily in the area of family law litigation and provides family law alternative dispute resolution services.

***

Alexandra Michelson Connell

Tuft, Lach, Jerabek & O’Connell PLLC has announced that Alexandra Michelson Connell, Esq., has become a shareholder at the firm. Connell graduated from William Mitchell College of Law and has worked as a family law attorney since 2015.

Prior to working as a family law attorney, she clerked for two district court judges in Hennepin County Family Court. Connell has been named to the list of Rising Star attorneys for the past four years by Minnesota Super Lawyers Magazine, has been named to the list of Best Lawyers in America for 2021, and she has been named a top attorney under 40 by the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys.

Connell focuses her practice in family law litigation and provides family law alternative dispute resolution services.

