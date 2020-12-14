Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Man serving 90-year sentence for marijuana released
Richard DeLisi
In this image provided by Last Prisoner Project, Richard DeLisi, second from left, is surrounded by his family members after he was released from prison Tuesday, Dec. 8, in Palm Beach County, Florida. (Last Prisoner Project via AP)

Man serving 90-year sentence for marijuana released

By: The Associated Press December 14, 2020

Richard DeLisi, 71, was believed to be the longest-serving nonviolent cannabis prisoner, according to the The Last Prisoner Project which championed his release.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo