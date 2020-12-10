Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Prosecutor dismisses hemp grower’s drug charges
Luis Miguel Hummel
Luis Miguel Hummel

Prosecutor dismisses hemp grower’s drug charges

By: Kevin Featherly December 10, 2020

A prosecutor has dismissed criminal charges against a Lanesboro hemp farmer accused of selling CBD products with such high psychoactive-ingredient concentrations that, in effect, he was selling illegal marijuana.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo