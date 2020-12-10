Quantcast
Eric Dean
A photograph of Eric Dean, showing him with a broken arm, rests atop a folder of exhibits presented in court in the 2014 murder trial of Amanda Peltier in Pope County District Court. (AP photo: Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune)

Justices weigh immunity in child’s death

By: Kevin Featherly December 10, 2020

The state Supreme Court is deciding whether Pope County and several of its social workers are immune from negligence claims stemming from 4-year-old Eric Dean’s death seven years ago.

