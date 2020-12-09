Quantcast
The Supreme Court Chamber in the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
High court throws out election suit

By: Kevin Featherly December 9, 2020

The state Supreme Court has dismissed an election lawsuit, filed by a group of Republican elected officials, candidates and voters, seeking a complete audit of the 2020 election.

