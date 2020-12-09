COVID-19 kills sixth prison inmate in Minnesota

Quantcast
Cell block Faribault
A cell block at Minnesota Correctional Facility – Faribault. (Photo: Minnesota Department of Corrections)

By: Kevin Featherly December 9, 2020

Another Minnesota prison inmate has died from COVID-19. The man is the third inmate from the Faribault state prison to die from the disease and the sixth system wide.

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

