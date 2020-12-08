Bar Buzz: Delapena reappointed Tax Court judge

Minnesota Tax Court Judge Bradford Delapena has been reappointed to a new six-year term, Gov. Tim Walz’s office announced Tuesday. The judge’s next term won’t expire until January 2027.

“Chief Judge Delapena has immeasurable knowledge and passion for tax law,” Walz said in a press release. “His experience and commitment to maintaining integrity within the Tax Court makes him an excellent judge.”

Delapena has served on the Tax Court since his appointment by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2012. He was previously reappointed in 2015. He has also served two stints as the court’s chief judge, including his current stint beginning in 2017.

He is a former assistant Minnesota Attorney General, where he worked in the office’s Tax Litigation Division for seven years and which he managed from 2004 to 2007. Before that, he was assistant State Public Defender, representing indigent clients in appeals before the Minnesota Supreme Court. He also has maintained a private law practice.

Since 1994, Delapena has worked as an adjunct law professor at both the William Mitchell College of Law and the University of Minnesota Law School, teaching Criminal Procedure, Introduction to American Law and other courses.

He earned a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy and economics from University of Pittsburgh in 1986. He earned his juris doctorate, cum laude, from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1991.

The Minnesota Tax Court was established within the Executive Branch by the Minnesota Legislature to hear and consider tax cases.

