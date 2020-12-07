People & Practices: Dec. 7, 2020

Dawn Zugay has joined the St. Paul firm of Mendoza Law LLC as senior counsel. Zugay practices in the area of nonprofit organizations and is a Rule 114 Neutral providing mediation services in business, employment, and housing disputes.

***

Kaylee Kruschke joined the St. Paul firm of Mendoza Law LLC as an associate attorney. She will be focusing her practice in the areas of data privacy, internet and telecommunications, and arts and entertainment law.

***

The St. Paul law firm of Flaherty & Hood P.A. has welcomed Christina Petsoulis as the newest member of its legal team. As an associate attorney, Petsoulis will focus her practice on representing and consulting public employers throughout Minnesota on labor and employment matters, including data practices and open meeting law issues.

Before joining Flaherty & Hood, Petsoulis was a law clerk at Harmony Law Firm, working primarily on employment discrimination and unemployment insurance cases. While in law school, she served as a certified student attorney with the Employment Law Clinic at the University of Minnesota, where she represented clients in unemployment insurance appeal hearings and counseled nonprofit organizations on personnel policies, employment agreements, and labor contracts.

