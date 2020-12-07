Bar Buzz: Successors to Burke, Vasaly sought

The Judicial Selection Commission is looking for candidates to fill two judicial vacancies in Minnesota’s 4th Judicial District.

The District Court vacancies occurred with the retirements of judges Kevin S. Burke and Mary R. Vasaly. The candidates Gov. Tim Walz chooses to replace them will chamber in Minneapolis.

Burke, who now works as a senior judge, served on the Hennepin County District Court from 1984 until his retirement on Sept. 30. A former American Judges Association president, he was twice the selected as the district’s chief judge and was presiding judge over the county’s Drug Court for three years, from 1997 to 2000.

Vasaly was appointed to the court by former Gov. Tim Pawlenty in 2010. A former partner with Minneapolis’ Maslon, Edelman, Borman and Brand law firm, she worked in the Minnesota State Public Defender’s office from 1983 to 1984.

Before she started her legal career, she was a staff nurse at the Hennepin County Medical Center from 1977 to 1982. A year after that, she earned her juris doctorate from the University of Minnesota Law School.

Those interested in applying for either judgeship is advised to request an application and instructions from Office of the Governor and Lieutenant Governor via e-mail at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us. Only one application is required to apply for both vacancies.

Materials are due by close of business on Dec. 22 and should be addressed to Commission Chair Erin Sindberg Porter. Interviews are slated for mid-January 2021.

