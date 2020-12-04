Bar Buzz: County attorneys laud Rubin

St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin was lauded by his peers last week for his work tackling the difficult topic of police shootings.

Rubin received the Meritorious Service Award from the Minnesota County Attorneys Association during the group’s annual meeting on Dec. 2.

Bob Small, the MCAA’s executive director, said Thursday that Rubin was honored for his efforts as a member of the Working Group on Police-Involved Deadly Force Encounters.

Rubin was the association’s representative on the 18-member panel, formed jointly by Attorney General Keith Ellison and Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington. After a series of hearing, the group laid out recommendations for avoiding and dealing with deadly encounters between civilians and police.

One of its key ideas was creation of an independent unit within the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate all police deadly force encounters. That measure was put in place when a police-reform package was passed by the Legislature during the summer’s second special session.

“He put in a lot of time,” Small said of Rubin’s contribution. “He surveyed his brothers and sisters in the association and he represented us so well on a very difficult topic, at a very difficult time.”

The MCAA presented four other awards as well. They include:

The Johnson Distinguished Service Award, which was given to Sherburne County Attorney Kathleen Heaney.

The Award of Excellence, which was given to McLeod County Attorney Michael Junge.

The Professional Achievement Award, which went to Assistant Ramsey County Attorney Thomas Ragatz

The Public Service Award, which went to Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson, who was severely wounded in the line of duty on Jan. 7 and is still recovering.

The MCAA also elected new officers, including:

President: Chisago County Attorney Janet Reiter

President-elect (in line to succeed Reiter in 2022): Carver County Attorney Mark Metz

Secretary: Nicollet County Attorney Michelle Zehnder Fischer.

Treasurer: Cook County Attorney Molly Hicken.

