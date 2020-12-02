Quantcast
Memos: GOP election suit ‘meritless’

By: Kevin Featherly December 2, 2020

A GOP group’s lawsuit asking the state Supreme Court to consider throwing out 2020’s election results is moot, unreasonably delayed and could erase nearly 2 million Minnesotans’ votes, respondents told the court Monday.

