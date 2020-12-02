Quantcast
Gavel, law books
Judge weighs fitness center restraining order

By: Kevin Featherly December 2, 2020

A judge Tuesday was weighing whether to issue a temporary restraining order against a Plainview fitness center, which refused to close despite the governor’s COVID-19 shutdown order.

