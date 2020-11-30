Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Q&A: Meet the Supreme Court’s new guy
Justice Gordon Moore fields questions during an interview via Zoom. (Photo courtesy of Minnesota Judicial Branch)
Justice Gordon Moore fields questions during an interview via Zoom. (Photo courtesy of Minnesota Judicial Branch)

Q&A: Meet the Supreme Court’s new guy

By: Kevin Featherly November 30, 2020

Though he is still making the move from Worthington to the Twin Cities, new state Supreme Court Justice Gordon Moore is adapting to his new surroundings.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo