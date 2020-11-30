COVID-19 claims fifth Minnesota inmate

A 57-year-old Rush City prison inmate is the fifth in Minnesota to die from COVID-19.

The Department of Corrections announced the death Sunday. The man, who the department has not identified pending notification of relatives, died late Saturday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul, according to DOC.

He had been recently diagnosed with COVID-19, the department said.

So far, five inmates from four prisons have succumbed to the virus. Two prison residents from other facilities remained in critical condition on ventilators at outside hospitals, the department said Sunday.

Altogether 2,926 Minnesota state prison inmates have contracted the virus, according to DOC data last updated on Nov. 24.

COVID-19 is also affecting staff. According to the latest DOC numbers, 769 workers had either been confirmed or were suspected of having caught the virus. Of those, 276 had yet to return to work as of the latest status update.

Several DOC staff members also remained hospitalized because of the coronavirus, the Department said Sunday.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.