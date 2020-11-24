Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Judge: Surgeon can’t rewrite deposition
Depositphotos.com image
Depositphotos.com image

Judge: Surgeon can’t rewrite deposition

By: Kevin Featherly November 24, 2020

A neurosurgeon who sued the Mayo Clinic and his former supervisor for job discrimination has been told by a second judge that he can’t change the story he told in a deposition.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo