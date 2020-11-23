Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Walz to push more justice reforms
Tim Walz, Martin Luther King III, Amy Klobuchar
Gov. Tim Walz, right, Martin Luther King III, left, and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, second row center, attend a memorial service for George Floyd on June 4 at North Central University in Minneapolis. (AP file photo: Bebeto Matthews)

Walz to push more justice reforms

By: Kevin Featherly November 23, 2020

One of the biggest obstacles to justice reform, Gov. Tim Walz said last week, is the inability of too many Minnesotans to understand that late May’s civil disorder didn’t start with someone carrying lighter fluid and a match.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo