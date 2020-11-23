Bar Buzz: Sharma named ABA sports division chair

Aalok Sharma, a Minneapolis associate at the Stinson L.L.P. law firm, has been named chair of the American Bar Association’s Sports Division Forum on the Entertainment and Sports Industries. His terms start this this month.

The job involves overseeing the ABA’s efforts to continue the division’s growth while also examining novel legal and business issues from the amateur, collegiate and professional sports worlds.

Those issues include sports unions, teams, leagues, venue management, sports data and technology, and legalized wagering.

“I am excited for the opportunity to chair the sports division for the next two years and to work with innovative sports lawyers who share the same passion for their business,” Sharma said in a Nov. 16 press release.

Sharma was recognized by the ABA in 2019 as a “leading sports lawyer of the next generation,” according to the press release.

In addition to his practice, he sits on the Minnesota Twins Community Fund’s board of directors and is a frequent contributor to Stinson’s quarterly sports newsletter, “At the Corners.”

He has significant experience in business, construction and products liability litigation as well, and has argued case before the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals and the Minnesota Court of Appeals. He is admitted to practice in Minnesota and California.

Before he became an attorney, Sharma worked as a certified public accountant in Washington, D.C. He earned his juris doctorate from the University of Minnesota Law School in 2013. He earned his bachelor of science degree in accounting from Birmingham-Southern College in 2007.

