Bar Buzz: Schiltz tapped for advisory committee

Minnesota U.S. District Court Judge Patrick J. Schiltz has been named chair of the federal courts’ Advisory Committee on the Rules of Evidence.

His appointment by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts took effect on Oct. 1. The court publicized it in an Oct. 30 press release.

Schiltz replaces U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals Chief Judge Debra Ann Livingston as head of the committee, which is one of eight attached to the 26-member Judicial Conference.

The conference is the policy-making body for the federal court system. It includes Roberts and the chief judges of the 13 Courts of Appeals, plus one U.S. District Court judge from each of the 12 geographic circuits and the chief judge from the Court of International Trade.

It meets twice a year to consider administrative and policy issues that affect the courts, and to make legislative recommendations to Congress.

Schiltz, 60, is a Duluth native who earned his juris doctorate from Harvard Law in 1985. He has some prior experience working with Roberts, having served as reporter to the federal Rules of Appellate Procedure Advisory Committee, from 1996 to 2007.

He clerked for former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia during Scalia’s first year on the court and then practiced as associate and partner at the former Faegre & Benson law firm in Minneapolis. He left private practice 1995 to join the Notre Dame Law School faculty.

He has served on Minnesota’s U.S. District Court bench since 2006, after being appointed by then President George W. Bush.

