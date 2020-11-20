People & Practices: Nov. 20, 2020

Merchant & Gould P.C., a national intellectual property law firm, has welcomed attorneys Joseph Bauer and Sheila Niaz to its legal team.

“These two attorneys add IP experience and depth to the Electrical & Software Practice Group in Minneapolis, bringing fresh perspective to our clients. We are excited to welcome them,” said Chris Leonard, managing director, CEO and chairman of the board, Merchant & Gould.

Bauer, associate, focuses his practice on patent law for clients in the electrical engineering, computer engineering and software spaces. From new computer programs to medical devices, he works to prepare patents and prosecutes patents, arguing the patentability of each invention or idea. Previously, he was a judicial extern for the U.S. District Court of Minnesota. Bauer received his B.S. in computer engineering and computer science from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and his J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law.

Niaz, associate, serves clients in the software and electrical industries. As a previous software engineer, she has the knowledge required to support companies in protecting their most technical ideas and inventions. Niaz worked with Microsoft as a senior student partner and was a software engineer for the SRF Consulting Group Inc., where she developed apps to assist with GIS and CAD utilities. Niaz received her B.S. in computer science from the University of St. Thomas, and her J.D. with a certification in patent law from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.