Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Court workers’ union demands COVID compliance
Gavel and masks
Depositphotos.com image

Court workers’ union demands COVID compliance

By: Kevin Featherly November 19, 2020

The public sector union representing more than 1,000 Minnesota courthouse workers is complaining that some District Courts might be unsafe workplaces and is demanding that they follow COVID-19 protocols.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo