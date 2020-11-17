Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Preventing witness coaching during remote depos
videoconferencing
Depositphotos.com image

Preventing witness coaching during remote depos

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires November 17, 2020

Anyone who has peeked at his or her cellphone during a Zoom meeting likely has recognized the potential for improper witness coaching during a remote deposition.

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo