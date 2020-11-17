Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Perspectives: Expungement rulings reach rival results
Depositphotos.com image
Depositphotos.com image

Perspectives: Expungement rulings reach rival results

By: Marshall H. Tanick November 17, 2020

The process of expungement — eradication of criminal records — has experienced a number of topsy-turvy twists in Minnesota recently.

About Marshall H. Tanick

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo