Bar Buzz: Re-Imagining Justice event to address Floyd fallout

Gov. Tim Walz will headline the list of speakers at next week’s Minnesota Justice Research Center’s Re-Imagining Justice conference.

The virtual event will be held over two days on Nov. 18-19, lasting from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

The event’s other keynote speaker will be john a. powell, director of the University of California, Berkeley’s Othering and Belonging Institute.

The conference will draw together criminal justice practitioners, legal experts, scholars, law enforcement and advocates to, in the words of organizers, “re-imagine a justice system that functions more effectively, humanely and with the public’s trust.”

Conversations and panel discussions will analyze George Floyd’s death, the uprisings that followed and the path forward.

“Recent events in our state—indeed, the nation as a whole—lay bare the racial disparities in our society,” said Justin Terrell, MNJRC’s Executive Director, in a press release. “There is an urgent need to wrestle with the reality we’re facing, put a human face on the data, and design reforms with impacted communities at the center.”

Break-out sessions included “Re-Imagining Bail Reform,” “Re-Imagining Juvenile Justice,” “Re-Imagining Re-entry Housing,” “Re-Imagining Services in Prison,” “Re-Imagining Policing,” “Re-Imagining the Role of Prosecution,” and “The Politics of Reform.”

The conference will also include a tribute to former Hennepin County Attorney Tom Johnson, who founded the Minnesota Justice Research Center. Johnson died in June from cancer. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar will offer remarks during the tribute.

Tickets are $50 for general admission, $125 for CLE tickets and $60 for POST Board Continuing Education credits. Limited scholarships and discounted rates for public agency lawyers are also available by emailing MNJRC at info@mnjrc.org.

Registration is available on Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/re-imagining-justice-conference-2020-tickets-123947176341

