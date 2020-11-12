Quantcast
School-funding case remanded

By: Kevin Featherly November 12, 2020

A Minnesota Court of Appeals panel ruled a District Court was wrong to dismiss an Education Clause claim and reversed a judge's temporary-injunction denial, citing abuse of judicial discretion.

