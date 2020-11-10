Quantcast
Lillehaug accepts gig at old firm

By: Kevin Featherly November 10, 2020

After a seven-year break — he was pursuing other interests — former Supreme Court justice David Lillehaug returned to his old firm, Fredrikson & Byron, on Nov. 2.

