People & Practices: Nov. 9, 2020

Revel + NovuHealth, the health care consumer engagement, communication and technology company, has announced that it has promoted Brooke Zinter to general counsel. In this role, Zinter will lead the combined entity’s delivery of legal services, while providing leadership to support Revel + NovuHealth’s organic and inorganic growth ambitions. Zinter previously was vice president, corporate counsel at NovuHealth.

“Brooke was a key contributor to the completion of the Revel and NovuHealth merger, balancing a variety of stakeholder and client considerations to set us up for success,” said Steve Wigginton, CEO of the newly merged Revel + NovuHealth. “We are thrilled to promote one of our own to this important role and look forward to her continued contributions and cultural leadership.”

Zinter’s prior experience managing corporate legal matters, corporate governance, client contracting, employment law and mergers and acquisitions, position her well for her new role as general counsel.

Prior to NovuHealth, Zinter held both business and legal positions at Polaris Industries. In her legal position, she served as Corporate Counsel and was lead counsel on all dealer matters, in addition to focusing on M&A, contracts and other commercial matters. In her business role, she led customer experience strategy for the motorcycle team. Zinter holds a JD from Hamline University and a BA from the Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota.

***

Winthrop & Weinstine has announced the addition of seven new attorneys to the firm.

Samantha F. Carmickle joins the firm’s Business & Commercial Litigation practice. She earned her J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School, and her B.S. in communication, summa cum laude, from the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay.

Caleb T. Holtz is an associate in the firm’s Tax Credit Financing & Syndication practice. Caleb earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Minnesota Law School, where he was managing editor of the Minnesota Journal of Law, Science and Technology. He earned his B.B.A. from the Wisconsin School of Business.

Rachel E. Lochner joins the firm’s Tax Credit Financing & Syndication Practice. She earned her J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School, magna cum laude, where she was a member of the Civil Rights/Civil Liberties Moot Court. She earned her B.A., magna cum laude, from Macalester College.

Alexander S. Park is an associate in the Intellectual Property practice. He earned his J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School, where he was managing editor of the Minnesota Law Review. He earned his M.A. in biomedical studies from Midwestern University, and his B.S. in psychobiology from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Lindsey M. Schwalbach joins the firm’s Commercial Lending practice. She earned her J.D., cum laude, from the University of Minnesota Law School, where she was managing editor of the Minnesota Journal of International Law. She earned her M.B.A. from the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management, and her B.A. magna cum laude, in Financial Management and Economics, from the University of St. Thomas.

Todd S. Skauge is an associate in the firm’s Corporate & Transactions practice. He earned his J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law, and his B.A., in Chinese language and culture, from Macalester College.

Megan A. Square joins the firm’s Tax Credit Finance & Syndication practice. She earned her J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School, and her B.A., cum laude, in Latin American studies and Spanish language from Miami University.

