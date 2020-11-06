Quantcast
Van at polling place
At the North Commons Park Recreation Center polling place in south Minneapolis, a poll monitor saw nine white men, dressed in camouflage and circling the precinct in two vans — one white, one blue. The monitor phoned the issue into the Election Protection hotline, but it doesn’t appear to have developed into any real trouble. (Submitted photo)

Lawyer volunteers: Minnesota elections ran well

By: Kevin Featherly November 6, 2020

All was mostly quiet on Minnesota’s 2020 election front, say three Dorsey & Whitney lawyers who helped manage the Election Protection hotline. Their portion of that nationwide effort fielded calls from four states, including Minnesota.

