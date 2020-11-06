2020 Diversity & Inclusion: Catherine Ahlin-Halverson

Maslon LLP

As public interest counsel at Maslon LLP, Catherine Ahlin-Halverson leads the Minneapolis firm’s community and pro bono initiatives.

After graduation from Columbia Law School, she began her career at a firm in San Francisco and joined the Maslon firm after she and her husband and daughter moved to the Twin Cities in 2005. She practiced in the areas of complex and class action, and was co-chair Maslon’s litigation group from 2011 to 2013.

Ahlin-Halverson was an ally to “friends of color” while in school and has “always been interested in diversity, which is critical to our success as a judicial system, and profession.” While doing pro bono work — including representing a Texas death row inmate and immigrant kids in foster care — she became aware of “a lack of opportunities for people of color in Minnesota, across the spectrum.”

In 2016, she became Maslon’s public interest counsel to launch Maslon UPLIFT, an after-school mock trial program created for eighth-grade students who reflect the diverse Twin Cities population. Students from St. Louis Park Middle School and Columbia Academy in Columbia Heights participate in the 6-month program, learning from volunteer attorneys about the legal profession, criminal justice, and the court system.

The mock trial program is presented each spring in front of actual Minnesota judges in courtrooms at University of Minnesota Law School and Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

The UPLIFT program, a partnership with the University of Minnesota Law School, is designed “to show kids what they can accomplish. Watching them grow and flourish is extremely rewarding.”

In addition to serving as the program director of Maslon UPLIFT, Ahlin-Halverson leads a number of Maslon’s pro bono initiatives, represents kids in foster care through the Children’s Law Center, and provided successful representation for a client from Nigeria who received asylum over the last year. She also is a member of a team of Maslon attorneys that secured the vacation of a Texas inmate’s death sentence, continuing to work for his exoneration.

Ahlin-Halvorson also serves as a member of the Federal Bar Association’s Diversity Committee.

