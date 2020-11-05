Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Supreme Court hears arguments in pooch dispute
Oliver
The dispute over Oliver is a precedential case that invites the court to interpret the 2005 statute governing tangible-property abandonment. (Submitted photo)

Supreme Court hears arguments in pooch dispute

By: Kevin Featherly November 5, 2020

The dispute over Oliver is a precedential case that invites the court to interpret the 2005 statute governing tangible-property abandonment.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo