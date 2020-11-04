Legislative balance of power remains up in the air

The balance of power had yet to be determined in the Minnesota Legislature as this edition went to press Wednesday morning.

Only 13 Minnesota House races had been called by the Associate Press as of 1:39 a.m. Wednesday, though voting trends in the other races suggested the DFL’s majority might narrow, or could even swing over to the Republicans.

By 2 a.m. Wednesday, the AP made calls in 50 of the 67 Senate races — with DFLers winning 26 of them and Republicans netting 24. However, if election trends in other races held on a steady trajectory, the AP projected that Republicans could end up with a three-seat majority.

One of the closest legislative races took place in Senate District 34, where Senate Judiciary Chair Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, held a 50.81% to 49.12% lead over challenger Bonnie Westlin, with 100% of precincts reporting.

The AP had yet to call that race early Wednesday, and Limmer said he would not proclaim victory until results are officially certified. “You know me,” he said. “I’m pretty cautious.”

There might be good reason for that. While the 57,000 votes counted so far in the SD34 race total a whopping 90% of that district’s registered voters, the Secretary of State’s office reported Tuesday that 3,523 absentee ballots there were still outstanding.

That number might look much more imposing than it really is, however.

Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Steve Simon cautioned reporters that some of the state’s outstanding absentee ballots were sent to people who likely chose later to vote in person, so their votes are reflected in the current tally. Others might have decided to sit out the race without voting.

Still others might have sent ballots in, only to have them arrive after Tuesday’s 8 p.m. mail-in deadline. It was not immediately known how many ballots fit that description, but a U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling last week ordered all late-coming ballots to be segregated from the rest. If challenged, judges indicated, those votes likely would be invalidated.

“Who knows at this point?” a wearied Limmer said when asked about his expectations late Tuesday. “It’s typical of the year 2020 — all of these unexpected twists and turns, from hour to hour, day to day.”

The SD34 race was hotly contested. Something like $1.5 million was spent by the two campaigns and independent groups. Limmer said that spending shattered all previous records in his legislative district, demonstrating an urgent need for election reform.

“A million-and-a-half dollars being spent on a measly state Senate district?” he said. “That’s really kind of frightening.” Much of that money was spent on distorted messaging, he said. “There’s no way to hold anyone accountable for the truth anymore.”

It was probably the closest race of his career, but Limmer said it has not taught him any particular lessons about the ways his political positions on issues like gun reform, pot legalization and other matters might have stimulated opposition.

“Quite honestly, some of these issues like criminal justice reform, we just didn’t have enough time to finish the job,” Limmer said. “And some of the House’s positions were rather extreme.”

Westlin was scheduled to speak to Minnesota Lawyer by phone late Tuesday, but her campaign manager canceled at the last minute.

If results in the race hold firm, Limmer’s margin of victory would be 1.69% — much larger than the 0.5% threshold margin for requesting recounts in state legislative races.

Supreme Court

If Limmer had a rough go of it, Associate Supreme Court Justice Paul Thissen did not.

With 3,899 of 4,110 precincts reported, it was apparent that Thissen held an insurmountable 59% to 41% lead over challenger Michelle MacDonald. If the margins don’t radically shift, Thissen will have won his first six-year term after being appointed to the post in 2018.

“I’m pleased with the support that we’ve gotten all across Minnesota,” Thissen said late Tuesday.

“I look forward to go to work, to continue to make sure that all Minnesotans have access to justice and their voices are heard,” he said. “That’s what we really focused on in the campaign and I think that’s a value that Minnesotans share.”

Thissen ran a serious campaign against MacDonald, despite her perennial-candidate status. Counting the $57,000 his campaign started the year with, he raised more than $200,000 for his campaign by Oct. 19, the end of the last reporting period.

He spent almost all of it, ending the period with just under $2,400 cash on hand. Much of the money was spent on digital and radio advertising, billboards and the like.

There weren’t many live campaign events because of COVID-19, Thissen said. His campaign instead focused on frequent online town halls as well as digital videos and social media.

“We wanted to make the campaign educational in a sense,” he said.

One of the things he said the campaign worked particularly hard on was directing voters to turn the ballot over — to the page with the judicial races. “I think that concept caught on with people,” Thissen said. “So I am happy about that.”

MacDonald wasn’t ready to concede when interviewed late Tuesday, and indeed, the margin of Thissen’s lead marginally shrank over the course of the evening.

But MacDonald was ready to say that she is happy with her campaign effort. “I believe I am getting the message out,” she said. “I was feeling the love. I’m thankful for all of my supporters around the state. It was a very organic race.”

While she wouldn’t commit to running for Supreme Court for a fifth time in the next cycle, MacDonald said she will keep fighting for her causes, like combating corruption in the court system and eliminating the current family law system.

“My hope with the [COVID-19] shutdown of the courts is that we do not resume court for families,” she said. “It’s not necessary and it’s nonsense a lot of the time. That will still be a goal of mine.”

Thissen said he agrees the court system needs improvement, especially on issues like access to justice and racial and gender bias. But he thinks the contrast between his positive message and MacDonald’s fairly dark view of the justice system might be a reason voters tilted his way.

“I don’t think that most people think that judges are corrupt in Minnesota,” he said. “And I know for a fact that we don’t have a corrupt court system in Minnesota.”

District courts

In addition to the Supreme Court race, there were four competitive District Court races. By the time Minnesota Lawyer clocked out for the night early Wednesday, some precincts remained to be counted in each one. But in each case, incumbent judges held healthy leads against their challengers.

As of 1:35 a.m. Wednesday morning, here’s where those races stood:

1st Judicial District, Court 3 (290 of 342 precincts reported)

Joseph Carter (incumbent): 61.56%

Martin “Marty” Judge (personal injury attorney): 38.01%

2nd Judicial District, Court 8 (156 of 169 precincts reported)

Pat Diamond (incumbent): 66.56%

Ngozi Akubuike (attorney, nonprofit administrator): 32.98%

9th Judicial District, Court 4

Charles D. Halverson (incumbent, 2018 appointee): 57.27%

Benjamin T. Lindstrom (Cass County Attorney): 42.42%

9th Judicial District, Court 19

Jana M. Austad (incumbent): 60.35%

James Hughes (executive director, Regional Native Public Defense Corporation): 39.34%

There were no competitive races among the five Minnesota Court of Appeals seats that were up for election Tuesday.

