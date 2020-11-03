DOC reports 3rd COVID death

A 61-year-old Stillwater prison inmate died suddenly on Sunday morning from COVID-19—the third Minnesota prisoner to die of the disease since the start of the pandemic.

According to a Department of Corrections press release, the unidentified man died one day after being sent to an area hospital for treatment. He was evaluated there and discharged back to the prison where he died, the press release said.

On Monday night, DOC spokesperson Sarah Fitzgerald said the man initially was transported to the hospital Saturday for a medical condition not thought to be related to COVID-19. She said she was not privy to any decisions made at the hospital.

The man was checked on at the prison shortly before his condition apparently took sudden, grave turn, she indicated.

“The man was seen on a routine medical check about an hour before he was found unresponsive, and was pronounced dead a short time later,” Fitzgerald said in an email. “The circumstances leading up to his death will be reviewed, as with all in-custody deaths.”

His identity was still being withheld late Monday pending notification of family. DOC reports he had an extensive medical history. An autopsy is pending.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this man,” said DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell. “Since the beginning of this pandemic we’ve worked to take all reasonable steps to minimize the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in the state’s correctional facilities for the well-being of those we serve and our staff.”

The inmate’s death comes amid a full-blown Stillwater outbreak. The facility houses 1,278 men. Fully 70% of them—900 inmates—have tested positive for the coronavirus since the first case was reported there in late September.

Among residents who have tested positive at Stillwater, 187 have recovered. Five have been hospitalized.

Additionally, more than 150 Stillwater staff members also have tested positive for the virus, according to the DOC’s latest posted figures.

Systemwide, 1,655 of DOC’s prison residents have been infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in March.

The Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault was previously the hardest hit, with 206 confirmed cases and two deaths. All COVID-19 victims there, aside from the two fatalities, have recovered, according to DOC.

MCF-St. Cloud has had 191 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 570 test results still pending. No one there has yet been hospitalized for the illness, according to the department.

MCF-Lino Lakes has 178 confirmed COVID-19 cases, one of whom was hospitalized. Twenty-eight tests were pending there, according to the latest figures. Ninety-one Lino Lakes inmates have recovered

The Moose Lake state prison, which has seen just 46 positive cases, had 26 tests pending at last report.

Like inmates, staff at Stillwater have been hit harder than at any other Minnesota prison facility. Two workers there have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Only 30 workers there who have tested positive have returned to work so far.

Systemwide, 422 total DOC staff members have tested positive. Of those, 195 have returned to work. Only one other staff member, at the Oak Park Heights maximum security facility, has required hospitalization.

Those figures might slightly out of date, however. The COVID-19 tracking utility on the DOC website did not reflect the Stillwater prisoner’s death as of Monday night.

According to the press release, the disease has swept through Stillwater in a way it has not ravaged any other facility. The department is investigating whether the structure’s age, design or infrastructure might be influencing infection patterns there. The facility was built in 1914.

Stillwater prison is on an anticipated 14-day medical lockdown, depending on test results, DOC said. Those who take ill are being given appropriate care, the department said.

DOC had already implemented “Stay with Unit” plans and enacted mandatory mask policies and handwashing systemwide prior to the Stillwater outbreak.

At Stillwater specifically, the department has increased number of medical staff on site and doubled outside airflow through the facility’s heating system. A seven-day supply of surgical style masks has also been distributed to the population, the department’s website says.

Out-of-living-unit programming and work activities at the prison are currently suspended. Only small groups are allowed to leave their units daily to use telephones, send electronic message or shower. Video visits are not allowed at present, the department says.

The latest inmate death comes 10 days after ACLU-Minnesota filed a lawsuit, Arnold Baker et al. v. Minnesota DOC, accusing Corrections of failing to stop or slow transmissions of the virus.

The suit accused the department of violating legal obligations to protect the people in its custody from COVID-19, in part allegedly by denying medical releases to people whose conditions put them at grave risk.

However, the prison population has steadily declined since the pandemic’s start. On March 1, just a few weeks before the governor declared a peacetime emergency, the state’s total prison population stood at 8,857. It was 7,543 as of Nov. 2, according to DOC figures.

DOC’s two previous COVID-19 fatalities were Leroy Wallace Bergstrom, 71, who died on June 27, and Adrian Raymaar Keys, 43, who died on June 23. Both men were MCF-Faribault residents.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.