Minnesota ballot box, voting
Supreme Court fleshes out ballot-helper order

By: Kevin Featherly October 30, 2020

Fleshing out its existing order, the Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a ruling explaining why it split the baby on two state laws that restrict how many people an assistant can help to mark up and deliver election ballots.

