Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / 8th Circuit nixes Trump immigration case
Immigration green card
This undated image from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service shows the front of a sample Permanent Resident Card. (AP photo)

8th Circuit nixes Trump immigration case

By: Kevin Featherly October 28, 2020

A foreign national arriving in the United States illegally, but later attaining temporary protected status, is considered to be legally admitted, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo