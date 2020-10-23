Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Police attorneys brace for fallout from Floyd killing
Attorney Earl Gray, left, walks out of a hearing with former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane at the Hennepin County Family Justice Center on Friday, Sept. 11, in Minneapolis. Lane is one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd. (AP photo: Jim Mone)
Attorney Earl Gray, left, walks out of a hearing with former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane at the Hennepin County Family Justice Center on Friday, Sept. 11, in Minneapolis. Lane is one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd. (AP photo: Jim Mone)

Police attorneys brace for fallout from Floyd killing

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires October 23, 2020

Lawyers who defend police accused of misconduct are alert to the potential impact that the death of George Floyd and other alleged cases of officers using excessive force against minorities could have on their own clients’ cases.

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo