Bar Buzz: Sindberg Porter to lead Judicial Selection Commission

Erin Sindberg Porter, a business and tort litigation group partner at Jones Day in Minneapolis, has been tapped as the new Judicial Selection Commission chair.

Gov. Tim Walz’s office made the announcement on Oct. 16.

Sindberg Porter replaces Lola Velazquez-Aguilu, who stepped down after announcing that she would join a group of pro bono attorneys as special assistants to Attorney General Keith Ellison as he prosecutes four police officers in George Floyd’s May 25 death.

According to a press release from Walz’s office, Sindberg Porter represents clients in complex business civil and criminal investigations. She has extensive experience dealing with disputes in the health care, agriculture, manufacturing and financial services industries.

“She is an accomplished attorney with a remarkable record of leadership,” Walz said in a written statement. “I am excited to work with Ms. Sindberg Porter and the commission to continue to appoint great judges to the bench.”

The commission recruits, vets and recommends candidates for vacancies in the District Courts and Workers’ Compensation Court of Appeals. The governor generally chooses judges from among the panel’s short lists of finalists.

“Minnesotans deserve highly qualified judges who are representative of our many communities,” Sindberg Porter said in the same press release. “I look forward to working with my fellow commission members to recruit and recommend candidates, from across our state’s diverse populations, with legal acumen, diligence, ethics and commitment to equal justice.”

Court of Appeals Judge Kevin Ross said Lindberg Porter was among his first law clerks. Since then, he said, she has distinguished herself in the legal community. “I cannot imagine a better choice to assist the governor in identifying outstanding judicial candidates,” he said.

In addition to her paid work, Sindberg Porter has volunteered with the Children’s Law Center since 2011, representing youth in foster care. She also provides pro bono representation to low-income Minnesotans through the Volunteer Lawyers Network.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.