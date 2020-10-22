Quantcast
homeless encampment
Police drag a person from a tent as they clear a homeless encampment at Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis on July 20. All but these two tents had been trashed or removed by volunteers when police arrested about a dozen people who stood their ground in front of the remaining tents. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

Suit challenges encampment sweeps

By: Kevin Featherly October 22, 2020

ACLU-Minnesota and Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid filed a federal class-action suit, which they hope will halt forced removals of Minneapolis homeless encampments.

