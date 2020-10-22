Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Antitrust suit against pork producers gets green light
John R. Tunheim
U.S. District Court Chief Judge John R. Tunheim has ruled that the new complaint against pork producers largely survives the companies’ joint dismissal motion, setting the stage for a jury trial barring a possible appeal. In this photo, Tunheim attends former Gov. Mark Dayton’s protrait unveiling Oct. 17, 2019, at the Capitol in St. Paul. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)

Antitrust suit against pork producers gets green light

By: Kevin Featherly October 22, 2020

A federal judge last week reversed his own 2019 order and green-lighted huge chunks of a giant antitrust suit against U.S. pork producers and integrators.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo