Depositphotos.com image

Morrie’s ordered to pay $200,000 in retaliation case

By: Todd Nelson October 21, 2020

The auto dealership in St. Louis Park must pay damages to a former employee who said she was fired for reporting gender discrimination in the workplace and using sick leave time to care for an ill child.

