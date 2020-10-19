Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Vets’ justice measure dies on House floor without vote
Rep. Rob Ecklund, DFL-International Falls
Rep. Rob Ecklund, DFL-International Falls

Vets’ justice measure dies on House floor without vote

By: Kevin Featherly October 19, 2020

A bill meant to help veterans whose combat-related disorders push them into trouble with the law died last week on the House floor.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo