Bar Buzz: Commission forwards 3 judicial finalists

Three judicial finalists have been forwarded to the governor, who must choose a replacement for retired 9th District Court Judge Charles M. Leduc. He retired in August.

Whoever replaces Leduc will chamber in International Falls in Koochiching County. The finalists are:

David Frank. He is the chief assistant Beltrami County attorney, responsible for felony prosecutions supervising other assistant county attorneys. He also represents the County Attorney’s Office in Beltrami County Drug Court.

Jerrod Shermoen. He is a private personal injury and worker’s compensation attorney and president at ShermoenJaksa Law, P.L.L.C. He handles various litigation and administrative law matters, including wrongful death suits. Previously, he was a managing partner at Shermoen & Jaksa P.L.L.P., and a partner at Shermoen, LeDuc & Jaksa, P.L.L.P.

Kimberly Wimmer. She is general counsel for TruStar Federal Credit Union, where she oversees the business’ six northern Minnesota branches. Before that, she operated Wimmer Law Office, P.A., a private solo practice, where she handled civil and criminal matters in several northern Minnesota counties. She also has worked as a part-time state public defender.

