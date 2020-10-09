Quantcast
Supreme Court green-lights paralegal pilot

By: Kevin Featherly October 9, 2020

A pilot project will move forward to evaluate whether paralegals have the capacity to offer effective — if limited — legal advice in family law matters and landlord-tenant disputes.

