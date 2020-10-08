Quantcast
Night raid unjustified, court rules

By: Kevin Featherly October 8, 2020

A Chicago-area man’s felony conviction for heroin possession was overturned by the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday after the panel ruled that evidence obtained in a raid must be suppressed.

