Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Walmart shopper wins verdict in shopping-cart injury
WalMart
A Kansas jury has awarded $120,000 in damages to a woman who injured her finger while trying to remove a shopping cart from a Walmart vestibule in 2017. (AP file photo/Amy Sancetta)

Walmart shopper wins verdict in shopping-cart injury

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires October 6, 2020

A Kansas jury has awarded $120,000 in damages to a woman who injured her finger while trying to remove a shopping cart from a Walmart vestibule in 2017.

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo