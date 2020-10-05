People & Practices: Oct. 5, 2020

Attorney Soobin Kim has joined Fredrikson & Byron as an officer in the Mergers & Acquisitions, Private Equity and International groups. Kim advises strategic investors and private equity clients on cross-border corporate and M&A transactions.

Kim has extensive experience assisting clients with multi-jurisdictional acquisitions and investments, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. As part of his practice, he advises venture capital firms and startups in connection with investment financing, as well as private equity firms throughout the investment cycle.

Before joining Fredrikson, Kim was a senior foreign attorney at one of the largest law firms in Korea, where he worked closely with many of the major Korean conglomerates, including Samsung, Hyundai, Doosan and CJ, in addition to advising some of the largest Asia-based private equity firms.

Fredrikson & Byron is a 300-attorney law firm based in Minneapolis, with offices in Bismarck, Des Moines, Fargo, Mankato, St. Paul, Saltillo, Mexico, and Shanghai, China.

***

Barnes & Thornburg has added Mark Stignani as a partner in its Minneapolis office. Stignani joins the firm’s Corporate Department and brings a consultative, data-driven approach to client matters.

Stignani advises clients in various corporate, restructuring and intellectual property matters through the use of data analytics. As part of his analytical approach, Stignani examines executive teams, patent and trademark filings, SEC filings, and other public records to create a behavioral profile of his clients or their competition, to answer their legal questions as well as identify their financial and legal needs, providing recommendations that may result in cost savings.

Stignani counsels clients in high-tech industries including software and hardware, manufacturing, semiconductors, information technology and telecommunications, and has a wide range of experience using data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to advise in areas ranging from retail to automotive and from health and beauty to financial services.

Stignani received his B.S. from the University of Minnesota and his J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law.

With more than 700 attorneys and other legal professionals, Barnes & Thornburg serves clients worldwide from offices in Atlanta, California, Chicago, Delaware, Indiana, Michigan, Minneapolis, New York, Ohio, Raleigh, Salt Lake City, Texas and Washington, D.C.

***

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced that Gerry Pecht has assumed the role of Global Chief Executive of Norton Rose Fulbright, effective Oct. 1. He succeeds Peter Martyr, who led Norton Rose and then Norton Rose Fulbright since 2002.

On assuming his role, Pecht has introduced a new global management structure and team. The team will be composed of five senior executives roles: Chief Client Officer Jane Caskey; Chief Operating Officer Rob Otty; Chief Strategic Alignment, Innovation and People Officer Wayne Spanner; Chief Information Officer and Head of Shared Services Ann-Michele Bowlin; and Chief of Marketing and Communications Laura Shumiloff. Two of the roles – Chief Client Officer and Chief Strategic Alignment, Innovation and People Officer – are new and designed to reinforce the firm’s focus on delivering client service excellence and aligning its people across its global platform.

Pecht has been a member of the firm’s Global Executive Committee since 2013 and has served as Global Head of Dispute Resolution and Litigation since 2014. Joining the Houston office in 1980 and becoming partner in 1987, Gerry built a commercial litigation practice focused on securities litigation and enforcement, energy litigation, internal corporate investigations, international litigation and arbitration.

