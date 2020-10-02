Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Virtual jury research is as effective as in-person
jury box
Depositphotos.com

Virtual jury research is as effective as in-person

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires October 2, 2020

Our experience has taught us that online deliberations are every bit as robust and effective as their in-person counterparts.

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo