Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Capitol Retort: Special election; transfer of power; steamin’ junk
Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell
Congressional leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, left have rejected President Donald Trump’s assertion that he’ll “see what happens” before agreeing to any election outcome. (AP file photo)

Capitol Retort: Special election; transfer of power; steamin’ junk

By: Kevin Featherly October 1, 2020

Our review of issues in state and national news, with a rotating cast of political people in the know.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo