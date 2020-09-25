Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / SCOTUS gets defamation appeal
Stephen Fiebiger and Steven Wells
Stephen Fiebiger, left, represents a plaintiff suing Gannett Co. and others, who are represented by Steven Wells, right. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)

SCOTUS gets defamation appeal

By: Kevin Featherly September 25, 2020


Labeling the state Supreme Court’s Larson v. Gannett defamation decision double jeopardy for journalists, lawyers have petitioned to kick the case upstairs.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo