Cynthia Bauerly
Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly, who has led the department since 2015, told employees in a letter Tuesday that she is "taking some time off" before considering other opportunities. No reason was given for her exit. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)

Revenue chief Bauerly leaving next month

By: Kevin Featherly September 25, 2020


Cynthia Bauerly, the Minnesota Department of Revenue commissioner, will leave her post next month. She is the third of Gov. Tim Walz’s commissioners to either be fired or walk away since mid-August.

