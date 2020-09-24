Court partially unplugs eFile, eService portal

The Minnesota Judicial Branch has partially unplugged its eFile and eService (eFS) portal because of a ransomware attack on a key vendor.

In a press release Thursday, the Branch said that around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, vendor Tyler Technologies informed the courts it had experienced a security breach affecting that company’s internal corporate systems.

On its own website, Tyler says it discovered early Wednesday that “an unauthorized intruder had disrupted access to some of our internal systems.” The company immediately shut down external systems access points and went to work investigating and fixing the problem, it said.

“We have confirmed that the malicious software the intruder used was ransomware,” the company said. “Because this is an active investigation, we will not provide any additional specifics relating to our incident response or our investigation at this time.”

The Judicial Branch voluntarily disabled accounts from Tyler impacting transmission of eFS data, its release said. “At this time, there is no evidence that the Minnesota Judicial Branch experienced any form of data breach or inappropriate access to court records and information,” the press release said.

The eFS system’s unplanned partial outage was a step taken “out of an abundance of caution,” the release said.

“The Minnesota Judicial Branch will fully restore eFS when we are confident there is no risk to our systems, data and customers,” the release said.

In the meantime, those unable to file through eFS, can deliver emergency filings—orders for protection or harassment, restraining orders, civil commitments and the like—to the courts via email or fax. They also can be delivered on paper at courthouse dropboxes or customer service counters. Contact court staff for payment options if a filing fee is due.

Non-emergency filings that can still be filed through eFS should continue, the Branch said. However, it warns, review and acceptance by court staff will be delayed until the system is restored.

The filing date and time applied will be the date and time the filing submitted to eFS per Minn. Gen. R. Prac. 14.03(c). External filers will be unable to file into existing cases, if they weren’t filed prior to the outage, the Branch said.

Filers who are unable to use eFile and eService as required by Minnesota court rules may need to seek relief as set forth in Minn. Gen. R. Prac. 14.01(c).

Calls to court communications staff went unanswered before this story was posted.