Recent News
Postal worker
A postal worker loads a mail truck for deliveries July 31 in McLean, Virginia. Virginia was one of the states Minnesota joined in suing over the postmaster general’s “Leave Mail Behind” policy. (AP file photo)

Federal judge orders end to mail slow-down

By: Kevin Featherly September 23, 2020


Minnesota AG Keith Ellison was one of 13 states’ attorneys general to sue DeJoy, President Donald Trump and the U.S. Postal Service over the “cost-cutting” policy.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

